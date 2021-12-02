Dollar mostly steady so far on the session

Not a whole lot of notable movement in the FX space

EUR/USD is keeping little changed around 1.1320-25 while USD/JPY is trading higher near 113.20, just off session highs of around 113.33 earlier.





With risk sentiment holding up and Treasury yields also creeping higher from yesterday's lows, that is helping to keep USD/JPY supported with the 9 November low of 112.73 still holding at the daily close and providing some comfort for buyers:









That said, the situation is a similar one to yesterday here with price action still residing below both key hourly moving averages, though the 100-hour moving average is nearby @ 113.38 so that might be a point of contention later in the day.





Elsewhere, the dollar is keeping mildly lower against commodity currencies as risk breathes a little easier (don't be fooled by the losses in Europe as that owes more to a catch up to the drop in Wall Street yesterday).





USD/CAD is down 0.2% to 1.2790 while AUD/USD is up 0.1% to just above 0.7100 and NZD/USD is up 0.2% to 0.6820, though the latter two ranges are still tight.