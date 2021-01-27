Dollar moved higher, stocks moved lower on back of Powell presser

Some before and after

EURUSD 1.2105 to 1.2100

GBPUSD 1.3704 to 1.3680

USDJPY 104.13 to 104.19

USDCHF 0.8889 to 0.89 2

AUDUSD 0.7675 to 0.7656

NZDUSD 0.7176 to 0.7160. The USD remains the strongest and the AUD remains weakest



US stocks moved lower:

S&P index -78.14 to -98.96



NASDAQ -238 to -369 points



Dow -492 points to -596 points In the US debt market: 2 year 0.117% to 0.119%



5 year 0.405% t aso 0.4129%



10 year 1.009% to 1.021%

30 year 1.775% to all .787% in other markets: spot gold is trading at $1841.14. That is down from $1843.45

Spot silver moved from $25.24 to $25.14

WTI crude oil futures went from $52.71 to $52.61

The USD moved higher through the presser from Powell: