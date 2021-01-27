Dollar moved higher, stocks moved lower on back of Powell presser

Some before and after

The USD moved higher through the presser from Powell:
  • EURUSD 1.2105 to 1.2100
  • GBPUSD 1.3704 to 1.3680
  • USDJPY 104.13 to 104.19
  • USDCHF 0.8889 to 0.89 2
  • AUDUSD 0.7675 to 0.7656
  • NZDUSD 0.7176 to 0.7160.
The USD remains the strongest and the AUD remains weakest

US stocks moved lower:
  • S&P index -78.14 to -98.96
  • NASDAQ -238 to -369 points
  • Dow -492 points to -596 points
In the US debt market:
  • 2 year 0.117% to 0.119%
  • 5 year 0.405% t aso 0.4129%
  • 10 year 1.009% to 1.021%
  • 30 year 1.775% to all .787%
in other markets:
  • spot gold is trading at $1841.14. That is down from $1843.45
  • Spot silver moved from $25.24 to $25.14
  • WTI crude oil futures went from $52.71 to $52.61
