Initial reactions: Dollar moves higher after better jobs data. 10 year yield higher.

10 year yield moves to a new cycle high





The US dollar has moved higher as well but is retracing some of the gains. Equities moved lower initially. The Dow industrial average and S&P have moved back into positive territory. The NASDAQ index remains negative.





Looking at some of the currency pairs:





EURUSD: The EURUSD moved to the lowest level since November 26. The low reach 1.18927. That was just above the 61.8% retracement of the move up from the November 2020 low to the January 2021 high. The retracement level came in at 1.1887 vs the low at 1.18927. Buyers leaned leaned. A break below be needed to solicit more selling







GBPUSD: The GBPUSD move down to test the swing low going back to February 12 at 1.37748. The low reach 1.3778 and bounced. There is resistance at 1.3829 to 1.38402. Watch that area for intraday bias clues.





the better US jobs report has push the 10 year yield up 4.9 basis points to 1.6133%. The high yield spiked to 1.6238%. That is the cycle high for yields going back over a year.