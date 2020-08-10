Dollar moves lower across the board

GBP, CAD, AUD all make new highs vs the greenback

The dollar are moved lower across the board over the last few minutes. The greenback is trading to new session lows verse the GBP, CAD and AUD. It has moved to NY session lows vs the other major pairs. 

For the GBPUSD it is up testing its 100 hour moving average 1.30977 after breaking above its 200 hour moving average at 1.30762

GBPUSD on the hourly chart
The USDCAD has moved below its 200 hour moving average at 1.33586 and scooted to to a new session low of 1.3332. It's 100 hour moving averages at 1.33224 and is the next key target

The AUDUSD has broken above its 200 hour moving average at 0.71706. That moving average stalled the rally's in the Asian in early European session. The next target comes in at the 100 hour moving average at 0.71865.

AUDUSD on the hourly chart
The lower dollar has led to a ratcheting higher in the price of gold and silver. Gold prices are currently up around $12 or 0.59% at $2047.87. Meanwhile silver prices are up $0.91 or 3.28% at $29.24.

The NASDAQ index has moved lower and currently trades down around 50 points or -0.46% 10,960. The S&P and Dow industrial average remain higher as flows at out of tech heavy NASDAQ into the more cyclical Dow/S&P indices.
