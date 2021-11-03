Dollar moves lower initially, but quickly reverses back higher after FOMC

Stocks move higher





EURUSD moved up to test its 200 hour moving average 1.16071 from around 1.1585 before the decision. The current price is trading at 1.1589.





GBPUSD moved up t test its 100 hour moving average 1.3683 (the high reached 1.3684) from around 1.3659 before that. The release current price is trading at 1.3662.













USDJPY dip below its 100 and 200 hour moving averages near 113.84 and 113.887. The low price reached 113.76 above the low for the day at 113.715 the price is back near the 114.00 level. That is near the level at the time of the decision.









Just before the release, the:

Dow industrial average was down 139.72 points. It is currently down -59 points at 35993.15



S&P index was trading down 6.57 points. It is currently up 2.9 points at 4634

NASDAQ index was trading up 7.96 points. It is currently trading up 32 points at 15678.14

In the US debt market, the yields cross the maturity spectrum are within that range of the day.







The USD moved lower initially and then pushed back higher. US stocks are moving higher. US rates are little changed.