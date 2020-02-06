Dollar moving higher. Trades near session highs vs all currencies

New highs vs all the majors in the current hourly bars

The USD is moving higher and has made new highs vs all the major currencies on the currently hourly bars.









The EURUSD is moving below the the 2020 and November 2019 lows at 1.0988 and 1.09806. The pair is trading to a new session low sat 1.0966 as I type. Stay below 1.0988 keeps the sellers in control.



The GBPUSD is getting closer to the post election low at 1.2904. The low has reached 1.29219 so far.









The USDCHF is getting closer to the January 28 high of 0.9766 (high for 2020). The high price just extended to 0.97553





The AUDUSD has move back to test its 200 hour moving average at 0.67326. The 100 hour moving average is up 0.67222. Yesterday the price moved above its 200 hour moving average for the 1st time since January 17.





The NZDUSD continues to toy with its 100 day moving average. The last 4/5 days has traded above and below that moving average line currently at 0.64607. The low price for the week came in at 0.6449. The low today extended to 0.6453 so far.







ForexLive The USDCAD moved to the highest level since December 3. The high price extended to 1.33085 taking out the February highs at 1.3303. The upside targets include the December high at 1.3320 and the November high at 1.3327 on more upside momentum.

The USDJPY is stretching toward the 110.00 level. The high price for 2020 comes in at 110.283.