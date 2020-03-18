Dollar pares losses on the day, pushes higher

EUR/USD falls back under 1.1000 to a session low of 1.0985

A case of déjà vu in the market? The dollar is pushing higher across the board once again as we see the greenback hit session highs against the euro, pound and commodity currencies.





EUR/USD is back under 1.11000 to a low of 1.0985 as price is now threatening to breach key daily support around 1.0980. The low yesterday was at 1.0955 so that will be a key near-term level to watch out for as well.





It looks like the market is back to the 'sell everything' mood as we see Treasury yields push higher - 10-year yields now up by 2 bps to 1.10% - while equities and gold continue to stay pressured. The latter is now down by 2% on the day.





The rush to the dollar does not look to be over just yet.



