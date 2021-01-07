Dollar posts slight advance to start the session

The dollar is higher to start European trading today









The push higher comes as we see USD/JPY also post a modest advance above its 200-hour moving average to near the highs from yesterday close to 103.40 as Treasury yields are keeping higher on the session.





Elsewhere, AUD/USD is down 0.4% to 0.7770 and backing away from some minor resistance around 0.7800-10 for the time being.





Going back to EUR/USD, the drop so far isn't of much technical significance with the brief pullback overnight having been more extensive.





That saw price action move to test the 100-hour moving average (red line), where buyers put up a defense and that will be the key near-term level to watch in case we do see the dollar gain further momentum in the session ahead.





That level is now seen @ 1.2280 with some near-term support 1.2266-77 also in play.





EUR/USD has eased back to just under 1.2300 to start the session as the dollar is keeping slightly firmer across the board currently.