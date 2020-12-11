Dollar regains some ground to start the session

EUR/USD falls to a session low of 1.2130 from 1.2160









Elsewhere, GBP/USD has also eased to a low of 1.3280 from around 1.3320 and the loonie and kiwi are trading near flat levels against the greenback as well.





Going back to EUR/USD, the slight pullback to start the day isn't amounting to much as the pair still holds above its key hourly moving averages @ 1.2106-15.





Keep above that and the near-term bias stays more bullish but break below and sellers will start to seize more control in the pair.







For now, there is some slight push and pull as the dollar sees light bids. We'll see if there is more to that to push key near-term levels across the board.

The dollar is paring earlier losses, gaining modestly to start the session. EUR/USD has moved down by about 30 pips to 1.2130 upon testing some near-term resistance around 1.2160-78 from the recent highs.