Dollar remains lower. Off the lowest levels on the day in volatile trading

Falls versus the AUD and the JPY are the largest

The USD remains lower after the 50 basis point cut by the Federal Reserve. However, the greenback is off the lowest levels on the day in volatile trading conditions.









A snapshot of the percentage changes of the major currencies shows that the was a versus US dollar is showing the dollar is the weakest versus the AUD at -1.06%. Close behind is the fall versus the Yen at -0.97%.





The dollars still up on the day versus the Canadian dollar by 0.26%.





Helping the USDCAD is that the fall stalled right at its 200 hour moving average and bounced. As a result, the technicals helped to slow the fall and the price has indeed bounced.











Looking at the pip changes and ranges of the major currency pairs, the USDJPY is near its lows for the day, while the AUDUSD is more off of its highs. So there is some stall in that pair. The other pairs versus the US dollar or off extreme levels as well.







