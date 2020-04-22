Dollar slightly softer to start the session

The slightly more upbeat risk tone in equities is pinning the dollar lower

The dollar is down to session lows currently, as the push higher in US futures is helping investors to feel better about the risk mood today.





The greenback is down to lows against the euro, pound, franc and loonie but is also losing decent ground against the aussie and kiwi as well.





AUD/USD is back up to 0.6330 and is challenging the 100-hour MA (red line) right now.





The key hourly moving averages is the key spot to watch in the pair as sellers defended the jump higher earlier as seen around the 200-hour MA (blue line).





For buyers, if they can work their way above the key hourly moving averages , it opens up a potential move back towards near-term resistance around 0.6284-00 next.



