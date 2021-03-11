Dollar slumps amid retreat in Treasury yields

The dollar falls to the lows for the day as Treasury yields ease lower

10-year Treasury yields are now down more than 3 bps to 1.485% and the retreat in yields is putting pressure on the dollar across the board.





USD/JPY has nearly pared gains for the day, easing to 108.45 from 108.70 earlier while EUR/USD has moved up to 1.1968 and nearing its 200-hour moving average:





The near-term level is seen at 1.1969 and a break above that will see buyers seize near-term control of the pair and start to look towards potentially testing 1.1990-00 next.





Elsewhere, AUD/USD is up to a high of 0.7780 while USD/CAD has also fallen to a low of 1.2588 as sellers start to eye last week's low @ 1.2576-77 currently.



