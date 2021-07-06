Dollar slips as European trading gets underway

The dollar eases across the board

EUR/USD has moved up to a high of 1.1894, testing its 200-hour moving average @ 1.1893 currently as we are seeing the dollar give up some ground to start European trading.





GBP/USD is nearing 1.3900 while AUD/USD has moved up to close in on a test of the 0.7600 level once again at the moment:









Elsewhere, USD/CAD is pushed down 0.3% to near 1.2300 while NZD/USD has broken to fresh highs in nearly three weeks just above the 0.7100 level.





Evidently, it seems like we're settling back into the push and pull mode in the dollar ahead of the Fed minutes tomorrow to perhaps provide more clarity.