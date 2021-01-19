Dollar slips on more positive risk tones to start the session
Technical Analysis
The dollar and yen are the laggards in trading so far todayThe greenback is posting fresh lows to start the session as we see EUR/USD climb back above 1.2100 and push towards a test of its 100-hour moving average (red line) @ 1.2118 to kick start European morning trade:
This comes amid a backdrop of a more positive open in European equities with S&P 500 futures also seen up by 0.8% as we get things going on the session.
The push in EUR/USD towards the key near-term level calls into question the recent dollar momentum. Keep below the 100-hour moving average and the bias stays more bearish but break above that and the bias turns more neutral instead.
Adding to that, is AUD/USD pushing towards the confluence of its own key hourly moving averages as price climbs to a session high of 0.7725:
The region of 0.7727-33 is the key near-term spot to watch now for the pair as a break back above that area will undermine the dollar push since Friday - which stalled upon testing support from the 11 January low closer to 0.7666.