Dollar sluggish as European trading gets underway

Dollar among the laggards on the day

EUR/USD is up a little by 0.1% around 1.1335 as buyers are keeping a defense of the 1.1300 handle on the daily chart, maintaining some hope after the bounce from a low of 1.1265 in trading yesterday.









That said, sellers are still in near-term control with the 100-hour moving average seen @ 1.1376 so there is much work to be done to invalidate the downside momentum.





But at least for now, buyers are trying to establish a base so there's that.





Meanwhile, USD/JPY is the other key pair to look at when gauging dollar sentiment and price is little changed around 113.95-10 levels at the moment.









The downside shove yesterday came as buyers failed to find conviction to run at the 115.00 handle and amid a retreat in Treasury yields as well.





10-year yields are down again by 2.5 bps to 1.578% and that is keeping the pair less enthusiastic of switching back higher so far, adding to the large expiries today.





Elsewhere, the dollar is also seen struggling against the antipodeans with AUD/USD up 0.3% to 0.7290 as buyers put up a defense close to the key trendline support from the August to September lows:









Over to NZD/USD, the pair is up 0.6% to 0.7040 as the kiwi holds a modest advance after more solid NZ inflation expectations earlier in the day - also helped by AUD/NZD downside momentum as sellers in the pair look towards 1.0300.