Dollar slumps further in European trading

Dollar falls to the lows for the day





USD/JPY is sitting slightly lower around 114.00-10 as it has throughout the session but the rest of the major currencies bloc have pulled higher against the two currencies.





EUR/USD is up to 1.1669 and nearing a test of the resistance region at 1.1670-00 while GBP/USD has pulled up to fresh highs in over four weeks above 1.3800:









The pair is contesting a push above its 100-day moving average (red line) now with the 200-day moving average (blue line) not far away as warned earlier here





Besides that, USD/CAD is also sitting at fresh lows since early July and nearing 1.2300:









The antipodeans are leading the charge as equities are also keeping in more positive spirits, with S&P 500 futures just 1% off all-time highs now.





AUD/USD is still contesting its September highs at 0.7469-78 currently while NZD/USD is also seeing a similar test of its own September highs at 0.7157-70.



