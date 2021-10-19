Dollar slumps further in European trading
Technical Analysis
Dollar falls to the lows for the dayThe greenback is languishing on the session as we see major currencies extend gains across the board, with exception of the yen - which is still under pressure as well.
USD/JPY is sitting slightly lower around 114.00-10 as it has throughout the session but the rest of the major currencies bloc have pulled higher against the two currencies.
EUR/USD is up to 1.1669 and nearing a test of the resistance region at 1.1670-00 while GBP/USD has pulled up to fresh highs in over four weeks above 1.3800:
The pair is contesting a push above its 100-day moving average (red line) now with the 200-day moving average (blue line) not far away as warned earlier here.
Besides that, USD/CAD is also sitting at fresh lows since early July and nearing 1.2300:
The antipodeans are leading the charge as equities are also keeping in more positive spirits, with S&P 500 futures just 1% off all-time highs now.
AUD/USD is still contesting its September highs at 0.7469-78 currently while NZD/USD is also seeing a similar test of its own September highs at 0.7157-70.