Dollar steadies in European morning trade

Dollar mixed but pares its slight drop earlier

The dollar has inched higher against most major currencies in European morning trade, only trading mildly softer against the loonie and aussie.





The yen and pound are trading flat against the greenback now, as Treasury yields pare its earlier drop from 1.445% to move up to 1.458% currently.





That is seeing USD/JPY recover from a low of 110.54 to 110.73 at the moment.





Elsewhere, EUR/USD is being pushed lower below 1.1700 while USD/CHF is the big mover on the day as the pair is up nearly 0.5% to 0.9290.









As much as positive risk sentiment is a key driver in trading to start the week, higher Treasury yields also lends a tailwind for the dollar so be sure to keep an eye on that.