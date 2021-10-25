Dollar steadies in mixed trading so far

Dollar trades more mixed in European morning trade





EUR/USD was keeping around 1.1660 earlier on but has fallen to a session low of 1.1624 with price even dipping back below its 100-hour moving average:









The resistance region around 1.1670-00 still holds and the push and pull since the latter stages of last week continues to play out for the pair.





Meanwhile, cable has also erased its earlier advance to flat levels now from 1.3790 to 1.3740-50 and nearing a test of its 200-hour moving average at 1.3747:









Fall back below that and the near-term bias turns more bearish. The upside momentum for cable seems to have stalled closer to 1.3800 on the daily, with the drop back below the 100-day moving average at 1.3791 also not a good sign for buyers.





Elsewhere, AUD/USD is still keeping a slight advance around 0.7480 upon a test of the 0.7500 level earlier. But buyers are also seeing its upside bias challenged as price is slipping below its 100-hour moving average of 0.7487 at the moment:







