Dollar steady ahead of European trading

Little change for the most part

The greenback is keeping steadier following mixed trading amid month-end yesterday, with EUR/USD still seen closer to 1.1800 for the time being after having hit a high of 1.1845 before reversing that advance in US trading.





The franc is softer as USD/CHF is up 0.3% to 0.9180 while USD/JPY is up slightly to 110.20 as Treasury yields are pushing higher, though still keeping in a locked range:









10-year yields are back above 1.30% to 1.33% and that is helping to keep risk in a good spot alongside US futures, which are pointing higher after a slightly softer performance in the cash market overnight.





That said, August marked another record-setting month for US equities and that sentiment is still sticking for the most part going into September.





Going back to FX, commodity currencies are little changed against the dollar so far today as narrow ranges prevail ahead of European morning trade.