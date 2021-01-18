Dollar stretches gains on the session

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | audusd

The dollar continues to pick up from where it left off last week

European indices are keeping slightly lower but more tepid in general while S&P 500 futures are seen down 0.2%. That points to a more subdued risk mood but nothing too defensive on the session so far.

However, the dollar continues to go from strength to strength as it keeps a modest advance against the major currencies bloc so far - likewise is the yen.

Commodity currencies are leading the decline today, with AUD/USD nearing a two-week low in a drop to 0.7663:

AUD/USD H1 18-01
Elsewhere, NZD/USD has fallen to its weakest level since 29 December and testing 0.7100 while USD/CAD is knocking on the door of the 1.2800 handle.
