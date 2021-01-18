Dollar stretches gains on the session

The dollar continues to pick up from where it left off last week





However, the dollar continues to go from strength to strength as it keeps a modest advance against the major currencies bloc so far - likewise is the yen.





Commodity currencies are leading the decline today, with AUD/USD nearing a two-week low in a drop to 0.7663:











Elsewhere, NZD/USD has fallen to its weakest level since 29 December and testing 0.7100 while USD/CAD is knocking on the door of the 1.2800 handle.

European indices are keeping slightly lower but more tepid in general while S&P 500 futures are seen down 0.2%. That points to a more subdued risk mood but nothing too defensive on the session so far.