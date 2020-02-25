Dollar trades near session lows vs most majors with the exception of AUD and NZD

EURUSD trades at session highs

As stocks, with the Dow down nearly 900 points and the NASDAQ index down nearly 3%, the forex market is relatively calm. The US dollar is trading near its low levels versus the EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF and CAD, but is still higher versus the AUD and the NZD.





The EURUSD is testing the highs for the day at 1.0882, but has tested that level over the last 4 hourly bars. The USDJPY in the current hour, fell below the 110.00 level and ran to a session low at 109.88, but has bounced back toward the 110.00 level.





Looking at the ranking of the strongest to weakest, the JPY is the strongest of the majors followed closely by the GBP. The weakest currency of the majors today is the NZD and the AUD.







