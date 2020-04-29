Dollar weakness still the key theme to start the European morning

The dollar is down across the board

The dollar is down at around session lows currently, as we see AUD/USD rise to a high of 0.6540 and inching closer towards a test of the 100-day MA (red line) @ 0.6570.





That will be a key line in the sand for sellers to defend, but a break above that will give buyers added conviction in looking towards a test of the 200-day MA (blue line) next.





Meanwhile, the greenback is also weaker against the rest of the major currencies bloc with EUR/USD up to 1.0855 and USD/JPY down close to 106.50 levels currently.





This comes amid the backdrop of better risk sentiment as equities are keeping firm:









That said, it was a similar story in European trading yesterday before this all fumbled in North American trading. So, just be mindful that market sentiment isn't as clear cut as what price action is suggesting so far today.



