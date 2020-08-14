Dollar, yen keep firmer amid the softer risk mood

EUR/USD slips to a session low of 1.1782, nears the 100-hour moving average

The dollar is keeping a little firmer on the session as it maintains slight gains against the likes of the euro, franc, loonie, aussie and kiwi currently. EUR/USD is seen slipping to a session low of 1.1782 and nears a test of the 100-hour MA (red line) @ 1.1779.





Keep above that and the near-term bias stays more neutral - stuck between the key hourly moving averages - but break below, and sellers will start to seize more control.





Key support is still seen around 1.1700-10 though, which has served as a floor for the pair over the past three weeks of trading.





The risk mood is still keeping on the defensive with European equities down by more 1-2% across the board, while the yen is also staying bid amid a fall in Treasury yields. 10-year yields are down by 3 bps to 0.69% and that is pinning yen pairs lower.





USD/JPY is backing off another test of 107.00 earlier today and is trading at the lows currently around 106.69 - near-term support closer to 106.60.





Elsewhere, AUD/USD is also seen a little lower around 0.7140 and backing away from a test of its own 100-hour MA (red line) earlier in the session:









Sellers are still keeping near-term control as such but there is some minor support around 0.7132-36, before key support is seen closer to 0.7100-10.





Meanwhile, upside in the pair has been limited by resistance around 0.7180-90 this week and that remains the key line in the sand to watch for any near-term momentum for buyers.



