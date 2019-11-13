Dow and S&P close at all time records. Nasdaq does not.

The major US indices are ending the session mixed.

The Dow led the way with a gain of 92.10 points or 0.33% at 27783.59

The S&P index ended marginally higher by 2.20 points or 0.07% at 3094.04



The NASDAQ index fell -3.989 points or -0.05% at 8482.10.

The record-o-meter is showing both the Dow and S&P closing at record high levels. The NASDAQ index - despite reaching new all time intraday highs - did not sustain the gains,and therefore did not close at a new all-time record high.