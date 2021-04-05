Dow and S&P close at record highs

Nasdaq still 3.3% from the all time high

The Dow and S&P both closed at record highs. The Nasdaq index rose sharply today, but still trades around 3.3% from the all time high reached on February 16.





For the day:

S&P index rose 57.91 points or 1.44% at 4077.78. At the highs the S&P was up 1.59%. The low was +0.69%..



NASDAQ index rose 225.48 points or 1.67% at 13705.59. At the highs the NASDAQ index is up 1.78%. The low was +0.76%.



Dow industrial average rose 372.27 points or 1.12% at 33525.48. At the highs the Dow industrial average was up 1.4%. The low was +0.21%



The Russell index rose for its 4th straight day. The index closed up 10.98 points or 0.49% at 2264.89. The high took the price up 1.13%. The low was at -0.20%.

Leading the Dow 30 was

Walgreens boots, +3.73%



Intel, +3.1%



Walmart, +2.8%



Microsoft, +2.76%



Boeing, +2.55%



Home Depot, +2.48%



Apple, +2.36%

GM, +5.61%



Roblox, +5.22%

LivePerson, +4.75%

Ford, +4.44%

Tesla, +4.36%

Rackspace, +4.16%

Alphabet, +4.12%

Whirlpool, +3.74%

Facebook, +3.43%

Corning, +3.39%

Delta Airlines, +2.91%

Dollar Tree, +2.87%



Microsoft, +2.79% soma losers today included

Novavox, -4.59%

ViacomCBS, -3.97%

FirstSolar, -3.61%

Gamestop, -2.85%

Chewy, -2.16%

Schlumberger, -1.96%

Snowflake, -1.85%

Goldman, -1.27%

BedBath and Beyond, -1.0%

Nio, -0.86%

AirBnB, -0.83%

FedEx -0.7%

Citigroup, -0.55%

