Dow and S&P close at record highs
Nasdaq still 3.3% from the all time high
The Dow and S&P both closed at record highs. The Nasdaq index rose sharply today, but still trades around 3.3% from the all time high reached on February 16.
For the day:
Some other big gainers today included:
- S&P index rose 57.91 points or 1.44% at 4077.78. At the highs the S&P was up 1.59%. The low was +0.69%..
- NASDAQ index rose 225.48 points or 1.67% at 13705.59. At the highs the NASDAQ index is up 1.78%. The low was +0.76%.
- Dow industrial average rose 372.27 points or 1.12% at 33525.48. At the highs the Dow industrial average was up 1.4%. The low was +0.21%
- The Russell index rose for its 4th straight day. The index closed up 10.98 points or 0.49% at 2264.89. The high took the price up 1.13%. The low was at -0.20%.
- Walgreens boots, +3.73%
- Intel, +3.1%
- Walmart, +2.8%
- Microsoft, +2.76%
- Boeing, +2.55%
- Home Depot, +2.48%
- Apple, +2.36%
- GM, +5.61%
- Roblox, +5.22%
- LivePerson, +4.75%
- Ford, +4.44%
- Tesla, +4.36%
- Rackspace, +4.16%
- Alphabet, +4.12%
- Whirlpool, +3.74%
- Facebook, +3.43%
- Corning, +3.39%
- Delta Airlines, +2.91%
- Dollar Tree, +2.87%
soma losers today included
- Novavox, -4.59%
- ViacomCBS, -3.97%
- FirstSolar, -3.61%
- Gamestop, -2.85%
- Chewy, -2.16%
- Schlumberger, -1.96%
- Snowflake, -1.85%
- Goldman, -1.27%
- BedBath and Beyond, -1.0%
- Nio, -0.86%
- AirBnB, -0.83%
- FedEx -0.7%
- Citigroup, -0.55%