Dow and S&P close at record highs

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Nasdaq still 3.3% from the all time high

The Dow and S&P both closed at record highs. The Nasdaq index rose sharply today, but still trades around 3.3% from the all time high reached on February 16.  

For the day:
  • S&P index rose 57.91 points or 1.44% at 4077.78.  At the highs the S&P was up 1.59%. The low was +0.69%.. 
  • NASDAQ index rose 225.48 points or 1.67% at 13705.59. At the highs the NASDAQ index is up 1.78%. The low was +0.76%.
  • Dow industrial average rose 372.27 points or 1.12% at 33525.48. At the highs the Dow industrial average was up 1.4%. The low was +0.21%
  • The Russell index rose for its 4th straight day. The index closed up 10.98 points or 0.49% at 2264.89. The high took the price up 1.13%. The low was at -0.20%.
Leading the Dow 30 was
  • Walgreens boots, +3.73%
  • Intel, +3.1%
  • Walmart, +2.8%
  • Microsoft, +2.76%
  • Boeing, +2.55%
  • Home Depot, +2.48%
  • Apple, +2.36%
Some other big gainers today included:
  • GM, +5.61%
  • Roblox, +5.22%
  • LivePerson, +4.75%
  • Ford, +4.44%
  • Tesla, +4.36%
  • Rackspace, +4.16%
  • Alphabet, +4.12%
  • Whirlpool, +3.74%
  • Facebook, +3.43%
  • Corning, +3.39%
  • Delta Airlines, +2.91%
  • Dollar Tree, +2.87%
  • Microsoft, +2.79%
soma losers today included
  • Novavox, -4.59%
  • ViacomCBS, -3.97%
  • FirstSolar, -3.61%
  • Gamestop, -2.85%
  • Chewy, -2.16%
  • Schlumberger, -1.96%
  • Snowflake, -1.85%
  • Goldman, -1.27%
  • BedBath and Beyond, -1.0%
  • Nio, -0.86%
  • AirBnB, -0.83%
  • FedEx -0.7%
  • Citigroup, -0.55%
The North American price action.
