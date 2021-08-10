Dow and S&P close at record highs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

NASDAQ closes lower

The Dow and S&P both closed at record levels in trading today with the Dow industrial average leading the way with a 0.46% gain.  The S&P squeaked out a new high closing above the high close from August 6 at 4436.51. The close today came in at 4436.82. The NASDAQ index lagged today with a decline as traders are concerned about valuatiions given the prospects for higher rates earlier rather than later. 

The final numbers are showing
  • Dow rose 162.82 points or 0.46% at 35264.68
  • S&P index rose 4.4 points or 0.10%  at 4436.74.
  • Nasdaq fell -72.95 points or -0.49% at 14788.08

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose