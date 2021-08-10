Dow and S&P close at record highs
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ closes lower
The Dow and S&P both closed at record levels in trading today with the Dow industrial average leading the way with a 0.46% gain. The S&P squeaked out a new high closing above the high close from August 6 at 4436.51. The close today came in at 4436.82. The NASDAQ index lagged today with a decline as traders are concerned about valuatiions given the prospects for higher rates earlier rather than later.
The final numbers are showing
- Dow rose 162.82 points or 0.46% at 35264.68
- S&P index rose 4.4 points or 0.10% at 4436.74.
- Nasdaq fell -72.95 points or -0.49% at 14788.08