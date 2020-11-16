Dow and S&P close at record levels

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | dow

Dow approaches 30 K

The Dow and S&P index both closed at record levels. The NASDAQ index is still off its record high level as investors move into the more beaten-down stocks of 2020.

  • Dow post 1st record close since February
  • Russell 2000 also closed at a record high level
  • Dow closes 48 points from the 30,000 milestone level
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index up 41.82 points or 1.17% at 3626.96
  • NASDAQ index up 94.84 points or 0.80% at 11924.12
  • Dow industrial average up 471.29 points or 1.6% at 29951.10
The biggest Dow gainers today included:

  • Boeing, +8.17%
  • Chevron, +7.19%
  • Disney, +4.6%
  • Honeywell, +3.52%
  • Walgreen boots, +3.25%
  • American Express, +3.24%
  • J.P. Morgan, +2.89%
  • DuPont, +2.87%
  • Cisco, +2.78%
  • 3M, +2.4%
Four stocks in the Dow industrial average fell on the day including:
  • Procter & Gamble, -1.23%
  • Merck and Company, -1.1%
  • Amgen, -0.29%
  • Verizon, -0.25%
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose