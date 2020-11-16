Dow and S&P close at record levels

Dow approaches 30 K

The Dow and S&P index both closed at record levels. The NASDAQ index is still off its record high level as investors move into the more beaten-down stocks of 2020.







Dow post 1st record close since February



Russell 2000 also closed at a record high level



Dow closes 48 points from the 30,000 milestone level



S&P index up 41.82 points or 1.17% at 3626.96



NASDAQ index up 94.84 points or 0.80% at 11924.12



Dow industrial average up 471.29 points or 1.6% at 29951.10

The biggest Dow gainers today included:



Boeing, +8.17%

Chevron, +7.19%

Disney, +4.6%



Honeywell, +3.52%



Walgreen boots, +3.25%



American Express, +3.24%



J.P. Morgan, +2.89%



DuPont, +2.87%



Cisco, +2.78%



3M, +2.4%

Four stocks in the Dow industrial average fell on the day including:

Procter & Gamble, -1.23%



Merck and Company, -1.1%



Amgen, -0.29%



Verizon, -0.25%

The final numbers are showing: