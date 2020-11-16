Dow and S&P close at record levels
Technical Analysis
Dow approaches 30 K
The Dow and S&P index both closed at record levels. The NASDAQ index is still off its record high level as investors move into the more beaten-down stocks of 2020.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow post 1st record close since February
- Russell 2000 also closed at a record high level
- Dow closes 48 points from the 30,000 milestone level
- S&P index up 41.82 points or 1.17% at 3626.96
- NASDAQ index up 94.84 points or 0.80% at 11924.12
- Dow industrial average up 471.29 points or 1.6% at 29951.10
The biggest Dow gainers today included:
- Boeing, +8.17%
- Chevron, +7.19%
- Disney, +4.6%
- Honeywell, +3.52%
- Walgreen boots, +3.25%
- American Express, +3.24%
- J.P. Morgan, +2.89%
- DuPont, +2.87%
- Cisco, +2.78%
- 3M, +2.4%
Four stocks in the Dow industrial average fell on the day including:
- Procter & Gamble, -1.23%
- Merck and Company, -1.1%
- Amgen, -0.29%
- Verizon, -0.25%