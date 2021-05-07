Dow and S&P close at record levels
Technical Analysis
Major indices all close higherThe major US indices are closed higher. The gains were led by the NASDAQ index. The S&P and Dow industrial average both closed at record levels.
The final closing levels are showing:
- S&P index up 30.81 points or +0.73% at 4232.42 . The high for the day reached 4238.04. The low was that 4201. 64
- NASDAQ index closed up 119.4 points or 0.88% at 13752.24. The high for the day reached 13828.62. The low reached 13690.75
- Dow Rose 228.9 points or 0.66% at 34777.43. It's high reached 34811.39. The low reached 34464.31.
- The Russell 2000 index rose by 30.21 points or 1.35% at 2271.
For the trading week, the NASDAQ index declined while the Dow and S&P both rose.
- S&P index rose 1.23%
- NASDAQ index fell -1.51%
- Dow industrial average rose 2.67%
The biggest gainer of the Dow 30 this week was DuPont which rose by 7.43%. Other leaders this week included:
- Chevron, +6.74%
- Goldman Sachs, +6.41%
- Amgen +6.03%
- Caterpillar, +5.65%
- Merck, +5.25%
- Cisco, +4.91%
- JPMorgan, +4.83%
Losers in the Dow this week included:
- Salesforce, -6.0%
- Apple, -0.96%
- Visa, -0.6%
- Disney, -0.59%
- McDonalds, -0.51%