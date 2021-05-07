Dow and S&P close at record levels

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Major indices all close higher

The major US indices are closed higher.  The gains were led by the NASDAQ index. The S&P and Dow industrial average both closed at record levels.

The final closing levels are showing:
  • S&P index up 30.81 points or +0.73% at 4232.42 . The high for the day reached 4238.04. The low was that 4201. 64
  • NASDAQ index closed up 119.4 points or 0.88% at 13752.24.  The high for the day reached 13828.62.  The low reached 13690.75
  • Dow  Rose 228.9 points or 0.66% at 34777.43. It's high reached 34811.39. The low reached 34464.31.
  • The Russell 2000 index rose by 30.21 points or 1.35% at 2271.  
For the trading week, the NASDAQ index declined while the Dow and S&P both rose.
  • S&P index rose 1.23%
  • NASDAQ index fell -1.51%
  • Dow industrial average rose 2.67%
The biggest gainer of the Dow 30 this week was DuPont which rose by 7.43%. Other leaders this week included:
  • Chevron, +6.74%
  • Goldman Sachs, +6.41%
  • Amgen +6.03%
  • Caterpillar, +5.65%
  • Merck, +5.25%
  • Cisco, +4.91%
  • JPMorgan, +4.83%
Losers in the Dow this week included:
  • Salesforce, -6.0%
  • Apple, -0.96%
  • Visa, -0.6%
  • Disney, -0.59%
  • McDonalds, -0.51%
