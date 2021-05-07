Dow and S&P close at record levels

Major indices all close higher





The final closing levels are showing:

S&P index up 30.81 points or +0.73% at 4232.42 . The high for the day reached 4238.04. The low was that 4201. 64



NASDAQ index closed up 119.4 points or 0.88% at 13752.24. The high for the day reached 13828.62. The low reached 13690.75



Dow Rose 228.9 points or 0.66% at 34777.43. It's high reached 34811.39. The low reached 34464.31.

The Russell 2000 index rose by 30.21 points or 1.35% at 2271. For the trading week, the NASDAQ index declined while the Dow and S&P both rose.

S&P index rose 1.23%



NASDAQ index fell -1.51%



Dow industrial average rose 2.67%

The biggest gainer of the Dow 30 this week was DuPont which rose by 7.43%. Other leaders this week included:

Chevron, +6.74%



Goldman Sachs, +6.41%



Amgen +6.03%

Caterpillar, +5.65%



Merck, +5.25%

Cisco, +4.91%

JPMorgan, +4.83% Losers in the Dow this week included: Salesforce, -6.0%



Apple, -0.96%

Visa, -0.6%

Disney, -0.59%

McDonalds, -0.51%

