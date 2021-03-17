Dow and S&P close at record levels. NASDAQ erased its earlier declines

Major indices off highs as well





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index up 11.41 points or 0.29% at 3974.12. The high reached 3983.87. The low extended to 3935.74.



Nasdaq up 53.63 points or 0.4% at 13525.20. The high reached 13595. The low extended to 13272.69

Dow rose 189.42 points or 0.58% at 33015.37. The high reached 33047.58. The low extended to 32782.18 some big gainers today included:

Alcoa, +7.72%



Celsius, +6.37%



Crowdstrike holdings, +6.18%



Transmedic, +5.91%



Draft Kings, +5.21%



General Motors, +5.15%



United Airlines, +4.43%



Roku, +4.31%



AMC, +3.92%

Micron, +3.72%

Tesla, +3.71%

Marriott, +3.56%



General Electric, +3.5%



Rackspace, +3.5%

Boeing, +3.26%

Caterpillar, +3.16%



American Airlines, +2.82%

big losers today included:

big losers today included: Uber, -4.25%

First Solar, -2.81%

Black Knight, -2.06%

Rocket, -2.0%

Under Armour, -1.71%



Palantir, -1.56%

FireEye, -1.49%

Rite Aid, -1.46%

CVS, -1.35%

Dollar Tree, -1.27%

Walgreens, -1.08%



target, -1.03%



Chewy, -1.0%

Mastercard, -1.0%

Intuit, -0.94%

Stryker, -0.93%

Snowflake, -0.78%

HomeDepot, -0.77%

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The Dow and S&P indices both closed at record highs after Fed Chair Powell and Fed continue to steer the soft policy course with not a lot of concern for inflation and expectations for stronger growth.