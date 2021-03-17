Dow and S&P close at record levels. NASDAQ erased its earlier declines

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | dow

Major indices off highs as well

The Dow and S&P indices both closed at record highs after Fed Chair Powell and Fed continue to steer the soft policy course with not a lot of concern for inflation and expectations for stronger growth.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index up 11.41 points or 0.29% at 3974.12. The high reached 3983.87. The low extended to 3935.74.
  • Nasdaq up 53.63 points or 0.4% at 13525.20. The high reached 13595. The low extended to 13272.69
  • Dow rose 189.42 points or 0.58% at 33015.37.  The high reached 33047.58. The low extended to 32782.18
some big gainers today included:
  • Alcoa, +7.72%
  • Celsius, +6.37%
  • Crowdstrike holdings, +6.18%
  • Transmedic, +5.91%
  • Draft Kings, +5.21%
  • General Motors, +5.15%
  • United Airlines, +4.43%
  • Roku, +4.31%
  • AMC, +3.92%
  • Micron, +3.72%
  • Tesla, +3.71%
  • Marriott, +3.56%
  • General Electric, +3.5%
  • Rackspace, +3.5%
  • Boeing, +3.26%
  • Caterpillar, +3.16%
  • American Airlines, +2.82%
big losers today included:
  • Uber, -4.25%
  • First Solar, -2.81%
  • Black Knight, -2.06%
  • Rocket, -2.0%
  • Under Armour, -1.71%
  • Palantir, -1.56%
  • FireEye, -1.49%
  • Rite Aid, -1.46%
  • CVS, -1.35%
  • Dollar Tree, -1.27%
  • Walgreens, -1.08%
  • target, -1.03%
  • Chewy, -1.0%
  • Mastercard, -1.0%
  • Intuit, -0.94%
  • Stryker, -0.93%
  • Snowflake, -0.78%
  • HomeDepot, -0.77%
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose