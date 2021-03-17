Dow and S&P close at record levels. NASDAQ erased its earlier declines
Technical Analysis
Major indices off highs as wellThe Dow and S&P indices both closed at record highs after Fed Chair Powell and Fed continue to steer the soft policy course with not a lot of concern for inflation and expectations for stronger growth.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index up 11.41 points or 0.29% at 3974.12. The high reached 3983.87. The low extended to 3935.74.
- Nasdaq up 53.63 points or 0.4% at 13525.20. The high reached 13595. The low extended to 13272.69
- Dow rose 189.42 points or 0.58% at 33015.37. The high reached 33047.58. The low extended to 32782.18
some big gainers today included:
- Alcoa, +7.72%
- Celsius, +6.37%
- Crowdstrike holdings, +6.18%
- Transmedic, +5.91%
- Draft Kings, +5.21%
- General Motors, +5.15%
- United Airlines, +4.43%
- Roku, +4.31%
- AMC, +3.92%
- Micron, +3.72%
- Tesla, +3.71%
- Marriott, +3.56%
- General Electric, +3.5%
- Rackspace, +3.5%
- Boeing, +3.26%
- Caterpillar, +3.16%
- American Airlines, +2.82%
- Uber, -4.25%
- First Solar, -2.81%
- Black Knight, -2.06%
- Rocket, -2.0%
- Under Armour, -1.71%
- Palantir, -1.56%
- FireEye, -1.49%
- Rite Aid, -1.46%
- CVS, -1.35%
- Dollar Tree, -1.27%
- Walgreens, -1.08%
- target, -1.03%
- Chewy, -1.0%
- Mastercard, -1.0%
- Intuit, -0.94%
- Stryker, -0.93%
- Snowflake, -0.78%
- HomeDepot, -0.77%