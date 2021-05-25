Dow and S&P dip into negative territory

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | dow

Dow has been up for 3 consecutive days

The Dow industrial average has dipped into negative territory and currently trades down -10.5 points at 34384. The low price reached 34373.28. The three day up streak is in jeopardy.

The S&P index is also in negative territory it -1 point or -0.02% at 4196.30. It's low reached 4194.89.

The NASDAQ index has given up a lot of its gains but still remains positive by 15 points at 13676. The low price reached 13674.18

