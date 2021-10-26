Dow and S&P make new intraday highs as stock trading gets underway

NASDAQ leading the way ahead of Microsoft and Alphabet earnings after the close





A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 85 points or 0.24% at 35824.57



S&P index up 20.41 points or 0.45% 4586.52



NASDAQ index up 101 points or 0.66% at 15327.

In other markets

Spot gold is trading down $17.77 or -0.98% at $1789.50



Spot silver is down $0.55 -2.26% $24



bitcoin is trading down $950 at $62,154



WTI crude oil futures are trading at $83.60. That's down around $0.13 on the day

In the US debt market, yields are mixed with the short and higher in the longer and lower (flatter yield curve).





In the forex market, the AUD is the strongest of the majors, while the JPY remains weakest in the snapshot. The US dollar is turning more mixed last declines against the GBP, CAD, AUD and NZD are retraced in early US trading.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The major stock indices are trading higher at the open with the Dow and S&P setting new intraday highs. The NASDAQ index is also higher and leads the way with a near 0.6% gain. The NASDAQ is about 0.5% away from its all-time high reached on September 7.