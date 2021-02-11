Dow and S&P move into the red

Author: Greg Michalowski | dow

The Nasdaq remains positive

The US stocks have taken a turn back to the downside. The S&P index and Dow industrial average are now trading negative. The NASDAQ index is holding onto a small gain.  

A snapshot of the markets currently shows:
  • S&P index -5.56 points or -0.14% 3904.22
  • NASDAQ index up 12 points or 0.08% at 13983
  • Dow industrial average -107 points or -0.34% 31336
The only news coming out was from the White House regarding infrastructure spending. Perhaps the market is a little worried about too much government/deficits.  There was no other news.

PS.  The NASDAQ has now dipped into the negative as well....

