Dow and S&P move into the red

The Nasdaq remains positive

The US stocks have taken a turn back to the downside. The S&P index and Dow industrial average are now trading negative. The NASDAQ index is holding onto a small gain.





A snapshot of the markets currently shows:



S&P index -5.56 points or -0.14% 3904.22



NASDAQ index up 12 points or 0.08% at 13983



Dow industrial average -107 points or -0.34% 31336

The only news coming out was from the White House regarding infrastructure spending. Perhaps the market is a little worried about too much government/deficits. There was no other news.





PS. The NASDAQ has now dipped into the negative as well....

