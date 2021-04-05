Dow and S&P trade to new all time highs as stocks open higher

Post employment open is to new highs for Dow and S&P

The major US indices are opening higher post the better-than-expected jobs report on Friday (the stock markets were closed in observance of Good Friday). In the process, the S&P and Dow industrial average are trading to new all-time highs. The Nasdaq still lags but is also higher at the open.





A snapshot of the market currently shows:



S&P index up 32.08 points or +0.8% at 4051.91



NASDAQ up 113 points or 0.84% at 13593.10



Dow up 276.69 points or 0.83% at 33429.90 In other markets:



Spot gold is trading down $5.52 or -0.32% at 1723.35



Spot silver is down $-0.22 or -0.88% at $24.79

WTI crude oil futures are down $-1.24 or -2.02% at $60.21



bitcoin is trading down $106 or -0.18% at $57,944.56

In the US debt market, yields have been tipped from earlier levels. The 10 year yield is now marginally lower on the day:



2 year 0.178%, -0.7 basis points

5year 0.964%, -1.3 basis points



10 year 1.718%, -0.3 basis points



30 year 2.370%, +1.4 basis points







In the Forex, the USD has weakened in early near trading and is the weakest of the major currencies. The CAD remains the strongest with the AUD and GBP on its heels.