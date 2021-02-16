Dow closes at a record

Technical Analysis

S&P and Nasdaq (and Russell 2000) trade lower

The Dow close at a record level. The other indices made new intraday all-time highs but close lower on the day. A snapshot of the final numbers shows:
  • Dow industrial average, +63.36 points or 0.20% at 31521.76. The new all time high reached 31608.63
  • The S&P index closed down -2.26 points or -0.06% at 3932.57. The all time high price was reached today at 3950.43
  • The Nasdaq closed down 47.974 points or -0.34% at 14047.56. The new all time high price reached 14175.11 before backing off.
Leading the Dow today was:
  • Salesforce, +3.45%
  • Boeing, +2.92%
  • Bank of America, +2.67%
  • J.P. Morgan, +2.4%
  • Caterpillar, +2.23%.
Other gainers today were focused and financials and airlines:
  • PNC financial, +4.77%
  • Doordash, +4.76%
  • Charles Schwab, +4.74%
  • Corning, +4.66%
  • United Airlines, +4.02%
  • Wells Fargo, +3.76%
  • American Airlines, +3.18%
  • Delta airlines, +3.14%
  • Twitter, +2.88%
  • Zoom, +2.71%
Losers today included:
  • Palantir, -12.75%
  • Corsair, -6.95%
  • Papa John's, -6.04%
  • Black Knight, -6.02%
  • GameStop, -5.5%
  • Chewy, -3.31%
  • LivePerson, -3.11%
  • Gilead, -3.11%
  • Chipotle -2.96%
  • Tesla, -2.44%
  • AMD, -2.44%

