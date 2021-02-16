Dow closes at a record
Technical Analysis
S&P and Nasdaq (and Russell 2000) trade lower
The Dow close at a record level. The other indices made new intraday all-time highs but close lower on the day. A snapshot of the final numbers shows:
- Dow industrial average, +63.36 points or 0.20% at 31521.76. The new all time high reached 31608.63
- The S&P index closed down -2.26 points or -0.06% at 3932.57. The all time high price was reached today at 3950.43
- The Nasdaq closed down 47.974 points or -0.34% at 14047.56. The new all time high price reached 14175.11 before backing off.
Leading the Dow today was:
- Salesforce, +3.45%
- Boeing, +2.92%
- Bank of America, +2.67%
- J.P. Morgan, +2.4%
- Caterpillar, +2.23%.
Other gainers today were focused and financials and airlines:
- PNC financial, +4.77%
- Doordash, +4.76%
- Charles Schwab, +4.74%
- Corning, +4.66%
- United Airlines, +4.02%
- Wells Fargo, +3.76%
- American Airlines, +3.18%
- Delta airlines, +3.14%
- Twitter, +2.88%
- Zoom, +2.71%
Losers today included:
- Palantir, -12.75%
- Corsair, -6.95%
- Papa John's, -6.04%
- Black Knight, -6.02%
- GameStop, -5.5%
- Chewy, -3.31%
- LivePerson, -3.11%
- Gilead, -3.11%
- Chipotle -2.96%
- Tesla, -2.44%
- AMD, -2.44%