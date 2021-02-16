Dow closes at a record

S&P and Nasdaq (and Russell 2000) trade lower

The Dow close at a record level. The other indices made new intraday all-time highs but close lower on the day. A snapshot of the final numbers shows:

Dow industrial average, +63.36 points or 0.20% at 31521.76. The new all time high reached 31608.63



The S&P index closed down -2.26 points or -0.06% at 3932.57. The all time high price was reached today at 3950.43

The Nasdaq closed down 47.974 points or -0.34% at 14047.56. The new all time high price reached 14175.11 before backing off. Leading the Dow today was:



Salesforce, +3.45%



Boeing, +2.92%

Bank of America, +2.67%



J.P. Morgan, +2.4%



Caterpillar, +2.23%.

Other gainers today were focused and financials and airlines:



PNC financial, +4.77%



Doordash, +4.76%

Charles Schwab, +4.74%

Corning, +4.66%

United Airlines, +4.02%

Wells Fargo, +3.76%

American Airlines, +3.18%

Delta airlines, +3.14%

Twitter, +2.88%



Zoom, +2.71%



Losers today included:

