Dow continues move to the upside. Up over 400 points

Boeing leads the charge





Boeing is leading the charge with a gain of 8.73%. The prices up $13.26 to $166.60. The market is taking comfort from the fact that some countries have delayed the purchase of the Max 737 vs. cancel orders for that airline.





Other gainers in the Dow include:

J.P. Morgan is currently up 5.37%



American Express is up 5.17%



Bank of America is up 4.93%



Raytheon technologies is up 4.44%



DuPont is up 3.52%

In the other indices, the S&P index is up 1.15% and the NASDAQ composite index is lagging behind with a gain of 0.66% as traders rotate into the harder hit indices. For the year, the NASDAQ index is currently up 7.78%. While the Dow industrial average is still down -8.36%. The S&P index is in between those extremes with a -3.53% decline for the year.



In contrast, high flyers like Facebook is down -1.05%. Microsoft is currently trading down -0.37%. Intel is trading down -0.44%, and Netflix is currently trading down -1.5%

the Dow industrial average has moved up over 400 points. The hi reached 26171.62 which took the index up 428 points. The price currently trades up around 400 points.