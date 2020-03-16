Dow down -2000 points again
Technical Analysis
European traders heading home with major indices heading back down
The European traders going home with the Dow industrial average heading back to the downside. The index is currently down -2060 points or -8.89% at 21123. The corrective high price reached 21768.28. The low reached 20387.10.
The NASDAQ index is also now down -8.07%. The S&P index is down -8.42%.
Selling into the European close.
The Pres. will address the nation at 3:30 PM ET. Traders may be as in themselves against that event before heading home. Goldman also warned of -5% GDP. Remember US GDP is annualized. So if there is Quarter on Quarter growth of +0.50%, that annualizes up to close to 2%. If growth slows to -1.25% because of all the closures suppressed spending, that gets -5% annualized growth.
The good news is the bounce back can be just as dramatic, but it is a shock.
UPDATE: Dow down -9.18% now