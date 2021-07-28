Dow down for the second straight day. Nasdaq rises.

S&P up modestly. NASDAQ higher

Highlights for the day

NASDAQ up for the sixth time in seven days



S&P index falls for the second consecutive day



Russell index jumps 1.51%



new highs at 76. New lows 80



Dow down for the second consecutive day



NASDAQ rebounds after its worst day since May



healthcare sector on pace for a record close

The major averages are mixed after the FOMC statement, and a largely unchanged taper expectations.







The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average felt -128 points or -0.37% at 34,930.27



S&P index fell -0.82 or -0.02% at 4400.65 point



NASDAQ rose 102 points or 0.70% at 14762.59



Russell 2000+33.11 points or 1.51% at 2224.94







Qualcomm earnings have come in after the close and are seeing a beat on the top and bottom lines.

EPS $1.92 versus $1.68 estimate



Rev $8.0 billion versus $7.58 billion estimate





Facebook shares closed at $373.28. It will release its earnings after the close





