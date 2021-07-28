Dow down for the second straight day. Nasdaq rises.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

S&P up modestly. NASDAQ higher

Highlights for the day
  • NASDAQ up for the sixth time in seven days
  • S&P index falls for the second consecutive day
  • Russell index jumps 1.51%
  • new highs at 76. New lows 80
  • Dow down for the second consecutive day
  • NASDAQ rebounds after its worst day since May
  • healthcare sector on pace for a record close
The major averages are mixed after the FOMC statement, and a largely unchanged taper expectations. 

The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow industrial average felt -128 points or -0.37% at 34,930.27
  • S&P index fell -0.82 or -0.02% at 4400.65 point
  • NASDAQ rose 102 points or 0.70% at 14762.59
  • Russell 2000+33.11 points or 1.51% at 2224.94

Qualcomm earnings have come in after the close and are seeing a beat on the top and bottom lines.
  • EPS $1.92 versus $1.68 estimate
  • Rev $8.0 billion versus $7.58 billion estimate

Facebook shares closed at $373.28. It will release its earnings after the close


