Dow down for the second straight day. Nasdaq rises.
Technical Analysis
S&P up modestly. NASDAQ higher
Highlights for the day
- NASDAQ up for the sixth time in seven days
- S&P index falls for the second consecutive day
- Russell index jumps 1.51%
- new highs at 76. New lows 80
- Dow down for the second consecutive day
- NASDAQ rebounds after its worst day since May
- healthcare sector on pace for a record close
The major averages are mixed after the FOMC statement, and a largely unchanged taper expectations.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average felt -128 points or -0.37% at 34,930.27
- S&P index fell -0.82 or -0.02% at 4400.65 point
- NASDAQ rose 102 points or 0.70% at 14762.59
- Russell 2000+33.11 points or 1.51% at 2224.94
Qualcomm earnings have come in after the close and are seeing a beat on the top and bottom lines.
- EPS $1.92 versus $1.68 estimate
- Rev $8.0 billion versus $7.58 billion estimate
Facebook shares closed at $373.28. It will release its earnings after the close