Dow down over 1000 points again

Stocks take another run to the downside.

The Dow has moved down over 1000 points again. The low price early the day reached 26057.41. The current price is trading at 26072, down -1017 points.













The other major indices are also dipping back toward the lows.





The S&P index is currently -115.7 points or minus the 3.69% at 3014.25



the NASDAQ index is trading down -288 points or -3.2% at 8729.41. The low for the day came in at 8727.305

The flow funds continues into spot gold. It's price is currently up $33 or +2.02% at $1669.90.







In the US debt market yields remain depressed with the 10 year yield trading at 0.918% down -13.3 basis points. The 2 year is trading at 0.573%, -11.8 basis points.







The dollar remains under pressure versus the EUR, GBP, JPY and CHF (trading near dollar low levels for the day). the USD is higher versus the CAD and AUD. It is back near unchanged levels versus the NZD

