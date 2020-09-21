Dow down over 700 points now

Dow stocks lead the way to the downside

The Dow is now down over 700 points. The average of 30 large Industrial stocks is trading down -731 points or -2.65% at 26923.





The S&P index and NASDAQ index are also down sharply and volatile trading

S&P index is -75 points or -2.26% 3244.20



NASDAQ index is down -176 points or -1.65% at 10615.62

Looking at the daily chart of the Dow, the index is trading down around 7.82% from the high. The index cracked below its 50 day moving average today at 27489.02. It's 100 day moving average is the next moving average target at 26391.80. The 200 day moving average is below that 26294.76. A move to the 200 day moving average would imply a near 10% decline in the Dow.









