A new low of 27989.19 takes the index down





The S&P index is currently down 107 points or -3.21% at 3230.50.





The NASDAQ index is down -360 points or -3.75% at 9216.

The Dow industrial average has moved down over 1000 points on the day. A new low was made at 27989.19. That took the price down 1003.22 points. The price has rebounded and currently trades down -963 points.