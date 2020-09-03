Dow falls 1000 points on the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | dow

The Dow is the good news in the US equity market today

The Dow has ticked down over a thousand points on the day. It is currently down 1010 points. The low price reached 28074.76, or -1025 .74.

That's the good news, the NASDAQ index is currently down 5.52% while the S&P index is down just over 4%. The Dow at its lows fell -3.52%.

The decline today will certainly have traders on edge ahead of the employment statistics that will be released at 8:30 AM tomorrow. If the numbers are worse than expectations, what can we expect at the stock opening tomorrow at 9:30 AM ET?  It could get ugly.

The net change in employment is expected to show a 1.35 million increase vs. the 1.673 million increase last month. The unemployment rate is expected to tick down to 10.1% from 10.9%. However, as Adam pointed out in an earlier post, the range of estimates is wide at -100K to +2400K
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose