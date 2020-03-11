Dow falls 20% from all time high

Bear market watermark reached st 23654.85

The Dow industrial average has reached the -20% decline from the all-time high. Generally speaking a 20% decline is indicative of a bear market.





The 200 week moving average for the index is the next target at 23619.38. The last time the price traded below its 200 week moving average was back in February 2016. There was a peek below the 200 week moving average in January 2016 as well.









The price at those times did not close below the 200 week moving average. The last close below the 200 moving average was the October 1, 2010 trading week.





The low for the day is just printed 23651 .82







Canada's S&P/TSX index is also down 20% from the February 20 high.



Brazilian stocks have dropped 10% on the day, triggering circuit breakers







The S&P index asked to reach 2714.812 to reach the -20% level.



The NASDAQ index has to reach 7870.69 to reach the -20% level

