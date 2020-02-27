Dow falls 800 points. Nasdaq down nearly 300 points

Major indices continue to get creamed.

the US major indices continue to get hit hard.



All 3 are in correction mode now (-10% declines from the high)



NASDAQ down nearly 300 points or -3.3%



the Dow industrial average fell over 800 points and is down -2.96 points



S&P index is down -91 points or -2.95%









ForexLive The EURUSD is testing the 1.1100 level. It is above a swing area and re-enters the consolidation range that confined the markets from mid-October until early this month, (above 1.09806). That is now close risk for longs.

The price of Apple has moved below its 100 day moving average at $280. We currently trade at $276.07, down -5.67%.