Dow falls 800 points. Nasdaq down nearly 300 points
Major indices continue to get creamed.
the US major indices continue to get hit hard.
The price of Apple has moved below its 100 day moving average at $280. We currently trade at $276.07, down -5.67%.
- All 3 are in correction mode now (-10% declines from the high)
- NASDAQ down nearly 300 points or -3.3%
- the Dow industrial average fell over 800 points and is down -2.96 points
- S&P index is down -91 points or -2.95%
The EURUSD is testing the 1.1100 level. It is above a swing area and re-enters the consolidation range that confined the markets from mid-October until early this month, (above 1.09806). That is now close risk for longs.