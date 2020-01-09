Dow industrial average approaches 29,000

The bellwether Dow industrial average is within 20 points of 29,000

The Dow is traded to new session highs at 28980.70. That takes index within 20 points of the 29,000 milestone. The Dow 1st close above 28,000 on November 15. The close above the 27,000 level on July 11.





Leading the Dow today is Boeing. There is reports (unconfirmed) that the Boeing jetliner that crashed 2 days ago shortly after the bombing of the US base, was thought to be a missile and shot down by Iran. The stock is up $6.86 or 2.07% on the day at $338.27.







Apple is also sharply higher, up 2.25%







Update on Boeing:

