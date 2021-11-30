Dow industrial average approaches its 200 day moving average

The 200 day moving average has not been broken since July 2020

The Dow industrial average consists of the 30 large capitalized stocks. As such it is limited in scope. Nevertheless, it is a favored index on nightly news programs and such.









The index is currently trading down -660 points or -1.88% at 34475. In the process, the price is getting closer to its 200 day moving average at 34348.84. The last time the price fell below that moving average was back in July 2020. A move below could get some airtime. Most comments about the Dow down include a technical comment, but fallen below the 200 day moving average could solicit some additional color to the moves sharp fall.







In contrast, looking at the more broad S&P index (500 stocks), the index still remains above its 50 day moving average at 4536.13 and 100 day moving average at 4486.25. The current price is at 4565.43. The 200 day moving averages currently at 4296.37. the price has not traded below its 200 day moving average since the end of June 2020.









