Dow industrial average leads the way to the upside

Dow has best day since October 7 but off intraday high of +541 points

Dow 30 had his best day cents October 7. Honeywell and Walgreens leads the charge in the industrials



Stocks close higher for the 2nd time in 3 days



All 11 sectors of the S&P closed higher

The final numbers are showing:

S&P index rose 40.18 points or 1.23% at 310.14



NASDAQ index closed up 46 points or 0.42% at 10957.62



Dow industrial average closed up 423 points or 1.6% at 26924.60

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The major indices closed higher with the Dow industrial average leading the way to the upside.