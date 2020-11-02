Dow industrial average leads the way to the upside

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Dow has best day since October 7 but off intraday high of +541 points

The major indices closed higher with the Dow industrial average leading the way to the upside.
  • Dow 30 had his best day cents October 7. Honeywell and Walgreens leads the charge in the industrials
  • Stocks close higher for the 2nd time in 3 days
  • All 11 sectors of the S&P closed higher
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index rose 40.18 points or 1.23% at 310.14
  • NASDAQ index closed up 46 points or 0.42% at 10957.62
  • Dow industrial average closed up 423 points or 1.6% at 26924.60
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose