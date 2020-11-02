Dow industrial average leads the way to the upside
Technical Analysis
Dow has best day since October 7 but off intraday high of +541 pointsThe major indices closed higher with the Dow industrial average leading the way to the upside.
- Dow 30 had his best day cents October 7. Honeywell and Walgreens leads the charge in the industrials
- Stocks close higher for the 2nd time in 3 days
- All 11 sectors of the S&P closed higher
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index rose 40.18 points or 1.23% at 310.14
- NASDAQ index closed up 46 points or 0.42% at 10957.62
- Dow industrial average closed up 423 points or 1.6% at 26924.60