Dow Industrial average now up over 2%

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | dow-industrial-average

Up over 550 points

The Dow industrial average reached a high price of 28341.52. That took the price up over 2% on the day and over 550 points.  The low for the day reached 27971.36.

Leading the Dow 30 stocks is the recent at of Salesforce (CRM). It is currently up 3.94%.  Other big gainers include:
  • Boeing up 3.27%
  • UnitedHealth, up 3.2%
  • 3M, +3.11%
  • Intel, +2.82%
  • DuPont, +2.81%
  • Honeywell, +2.81%
Other big gainers today include:
  • First Solar, up 7.97%
  • Netflix, +5.3%
  • American Airlines, +4.55%
  • United Airlines, +4.47%
  • Slack, +4.24%
  • FedEx, +4.22%
  • Western Digital, +3.75%
  • Corning, +3.75%
  • Delta Air Lines, +3.48%
  • Whirlpool, +3.53%
