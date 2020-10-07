Dow Industrial average now up over 2%
Technical Analysis
Up over 550 pointsThe Dow industrial average reached a high price of 28341.52. That took the price up over 2% on the day and over 550 points. The low for the day reached 27971.36.
Leading the Dow 30 stocks is the recent at of Salesforce (CRM). It is currently up 3.94%. Other big gainers include:
- Boeing up 3.27%
- UnitedHealth, up 3.2%
- 3M, +3.11%
- Intel, +2.82%
- DuPont, +2.81%
- Honeywell, +2.81%
Other big gainers today include:
- First Solar, up 7.97%
- Netflix, +5.3%
- American Airlines, +4.55%
- United Airlines, +4.47%
- Slack, +4.24%
- FedEx, +4.22%
- Western Digital, +3.75%
- Corning, +3.75%
- Delta Air Lines, +3.48%
- Whirlpool, +3.53%