Dow Industrial average now up over 2%

Up over 550 points





Leading the Dow 30 stocks is the recent at of Salesforce (CRM). It is currently up 3.94%. Other big gainers include:

Boeing up 3.27%



UnitedHealth, up 3.2%



3M, +3.11%



Intel, +2.82%



DuPont, +2.81%



Honeywell, +2.81%

Other big gainers today include: First Solar, up 7.97%

Netflix, +5.3%



American Airlines, +4.55%



United Airlines, +4.47%



Slack, +4.24%

FedEx, +4.22%

Western Digital, +3.75%



Corning, +3.75%

Delta Air Lines, +3.48%



Whirlpool, +3.53%

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The Dow industrial average reached a high price of 28341.52. That took the price up over 2% on the day and over 550 points. The low for the day reached 27971.36.