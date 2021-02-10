Dow industrial average the only positive story today. Closes at a record high
Technical Analysis
S&P, NASDAQ, Russell 2000 all close lower on the dayLooking at the major stock indices, the Dow industrial average is the only one positive. It also closed at a record high level. Other highlights for the day included:
- The S&P fell for the 2nd day in a row
- The NASDAQ index snapped a 4 day win streak
- The Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks was the weakest index.
A snapshot at the close shows:
- S&P index fell -1.31 points or -0.031% to 3909.92. . The high price reached 3931.50. The low price extended to 3884.94
- NASDAQ index fell -35.16 points or -0.25% to 13972.53. The high price reached 14109.11. The low extended to 13845.46
- Dow industrial average closed higher by 62.57 points or 0.2% at 31,438.40. The high price reached 31511.44. The low price extended to 31221.32
- Russell index fell -16.51 points or -0.72% at 2282.49