Dow industrial average the only positive story today. Closes at a record high

S&P, NASDAQ, Russell 2000 all close lower on the day

The S&P fell for the 2nd day in a row

The NASDAQ index snapped a 4 day win streak

The Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks was the weakest index. Although lower, each of the major indices traded to record levels before rotating to the downside. At around 10 AM, there was a reported big seller in tech stocks which sent the indices to the lows for the day before bouncing and then falling again into the close.



A snapshot at the close shows: S&P index fell -1.31 points or -0.031% to 3909.92. . The high price reached 3931.50. The low price extended to 3884.94



NASDAQ index fell -35.16 points or -0.25% to 13972.53. The high price reached 14109.11. The low extended to 13845.46



Dow industrial average closed higher by 62.57 points or 0.2% at 31,438.40. The high price reached 31511.44. The low price extended to 31221.32



Russell index fell -16.51 points or -0.72% at 2282.49

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. Although lower, each of the major indices traded to record levels before rotating to the downside. At around 10 AM, there was a reported big seller in tech stocks which sent the indices to the lows for the day before bouncing and then falling again into the close.

Looking at the major stock indices, the Dow industrial average is the only one positive. It also closed at a record high level. Other highlights for the day included: