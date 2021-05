New all-time high set at 34413.25





Meanwhile the NASDAQ index has clawed back most of its declines and trades down just six points or -0.04% at 13577. The low price for the day reached 13439.39.







The S&P index is up 14.6 points or 0.35% at 4182.56.

The Dow industrial average is trading at a new all-time record high of 34413.25. The index is working on its fourth day in a row higher. The Dow is now up 12.45% on the year.