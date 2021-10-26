Dow industrial average turns negative on the day

NASDAQ also turned negative on the day











The NASDAQ index is now trading at 15217.46. That's down -9.43 points or -0.06%. The high reach 1.03%.

The Dow industrial average has turned negative on the day. The index reached a low of 35737.92. That was down -6.42 points or -0.02% at the lows. It's high reached 0.42% earlier today.The S&P index is trading at 4573.47. That's up around seven points or 0.15%. At the highs, the index was up 0.7%